Karnataka MFI ordinance adds more fuel to already troubled segment

MUMBAI: The new legislation that Karnataka-the fourth largest market for microlenders with almost Rs 41,000 crore in outstanding - will spawn more disruptions in a market that has been reeling for almost a year due to the problems in the largest two markets - Bihar and UP - as it will impact customer discipline leading to an increase in delinquencies in near term.

According to an analysis by India Ratings, with Rs 62,027 crore of outstanding loans, Bihar is the largest market for microfinance institutions but is also the fountainhead of bad loans for almost a year now.

Bihar is followed by Tamil Nadu both in assets and bad assets now with Rs 54,835 crore of outstanding loans, followed by UP with Rs 43,816 crore of outstanding dues and Karnataka comes fourth Rs 40,905 of loan book, of which Rs 24,810 crore of dues are with the top MFIs such Credit Access Grameen Bank, the listed Muthoot Fincorp subsidiary MFI and others.

While so far, Karnataka has not been in the top non-performing markets, the state government’s Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Action) Ordinance that into force from February 12, 2025 will have scupper the credit culture and lead the industry into a chaos, the agency said, adding this is despite the fact that the Ordinance excludes banks, non-banks and MFIs but applicable to un-registered/unlicensed microlenders only.