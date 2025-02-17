Anurag Mehrotra appointed as MD of JSW MG Motor 

Former Managing Director of Ford India Anurag Mehrotra has been appointed as the Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India. Mehrotra, who succeeds Rajeev Chaba as the brand head, will drive overall strategic growth initiatives at MG.

The carmaker stated that Chaba will continue to advise management and shareholders as a member of the Joint Steering Committee. Chaba has been instrumental in establishing the MG brand, owned by China’s SAIC Motor, in India since its arrival in 2019.

Yu De, Assistant to SAIC President and Head of International Operation, SAIC Motor said, “Anurag’s diverse experience, and a deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics, will be critical in taking this journey to the next level.”

A few weeks back Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Growth Officer of JSW MG Motor India, stepped down and joined TVS Motor Company as its president of India operations. The changes at MG come as the brand is gearing up to launch new products, including luxury cars.

“We are at an inflexion point in our new energy vehicle (NEV) journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline,” said Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India.

He added, “His (Mehrotra) deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility.”