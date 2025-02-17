Chennai to Kolkata in 3 hours on a Rs 600 ticket possible, claims this IIT-M-backed startup

Can you zip across from Chennai to Kolkata on a Rs 600 ticket in just three hours? Yes, believes a startup backed by IIT-Madras' incubation cell.

The headline-grabbing claim was made at Aero India 2025 by a co-founder of Waterfly Technologies to the financial news portal moneycontrol.

The company is betting on electric seagliders that are Wing-in-Ground (WIG) crafts to achieve this and will use a design that allows them to take off from water and fly at a height of around four meters, the company claimed.

"Travelling from Kolkata to Chennai in a WIG craft will cost just Rs 600 per seat for a 1,600 km journey, far cheaper than an AC three-tier train ticket, which costs over Rs 1,500," Harish Rajesh, the co-founder, was quoted as saying.

The jaw-dropping ticket price is sure to have tickled everybody's curiosity.

Another co-founder Keshav Choudhary explained how the company planned to make this come true to The New Indian Express.

"We fly very close to water surface and take advantage of a physical phenomena called ground effect. This reduces the induced drag, as the wing tip vertices (of the glider) get obstructed by the surface. Additionally, flying so close to the surface, we effectively create an air cushion, as the air is pushed between the craft and the water surface. This air cushion increases lift, allowing us to travel at lower speeds and still carry the payload (passengers). In combination, these two factors increase lift/drag ratio and give our design an around 10x better fuel efficiency than an aircraft," he said.

To understand the math better, a Chennai to Kolkata flight in an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 reportedly consumes about 2.5 to 3 tonnes of Aviation Turbine Fuel. The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel ranges from Rs 95000-odd per kilolitre in some cities to Rs 98000-odd for a kilolitre in others.