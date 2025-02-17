‘India is becoming integral part of global supply chain’

Welspun Living is India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of home textile. The company has a significant presence in the US and other major global exports markets. Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD of the company speaks to Dipak Mondal on growing challenges in the US and other exports markets. Edited excerpts:
Given the global uncertainty and the fear of tariffs, how do you see the textile industry evolving in the next two to three years, both globally and for Indian companies?
The home textile industry is the second-largest employer after agriculture and a significant revenue earner for India (as an exporter). India is becoming an integral part of the global supply chain, with many international retailers looking at it as a sourcing destination. Factors such as a stable democracy, a young workforce, and government initiatives like MSME support, Gati Shakti, PLI, and skill development contribute to its growth. While tariffs may have some impact, given India’s prominence in the sector, it will not be impacted as much, comparatively.
Has India benefited from the China-plus strategy over the past few years?
The shift is gradual and does not happen overnight. The focus on India has increased in various sectors, including home textiles and apparel, toys, hard goods, etc. Major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Uniqlo have shown interest, emphasising a stable supply chain and a reliable business environment.
Will global economic headwinds significantly affect India’s textile industry?
While economic disruptions will persist, India’s strengths—such as its cotton supply chain, skilled workforce, and global competitiveness—will help it navigate challenges effectively. The world has changed post-COVID, and businesses must adapt to fluctuations rather than expect steady growth.
Why has India not gained as much from the China-plus strategy compared to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam?
India continues to grow in key textile segments like towels, sheets, bath rugs, and bedding. While some countries may have gained more in certain areas, India’s market share is increasing. Additionally, India’s approach includes warehousing and servicing customers in key markets like the US, giving it a competitive edge beyond just manufacturing. Indian textile companies integrate warehousing, predictive analytics, vendor-managed inventory, and global sourcing to service customers efficiently. This approach enhances the overall business model beyond mere production.
How will potential changes in US trade policies under Trump impact the textile industry?
Any impact that will come on India, we will still be able to tide through it. It can’t be as extreme as the other countries.
While policy changes could have some impact, India is well-positioned to handle such shifts. Existing manufacturing and warehousing in the US, along with long-term trade relationships, will mitigate risks.
Has the decline in Bangladesh’s manufacturing helped Indian textile manufacturers?
To that extent, yes, not just in home textile but also in apparel. This presents an opportunity for India to capitalise on market shifts by improving service efficiency, supply chain management and how we service our customers. I always say manufacturing is not just about manufacturing, it is about how you service, not the customer, but the consumer -- the right product, at the right time, at the right place.