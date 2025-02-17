‘India is becoming integral part of global supply chain’

Welspun Living is India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of home textile. The company has a significant presence in the US and other major global exports markets. Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD of the company speaks to Dipak Mondal on growing challenges in the US and other exports markets. Edited excerpts:

Given the global uncertainty and the fear of tariffs, how do you see the textile industry evolving in the next two to three years, both globally and for Indian companies?

The home textile industry is the second-largest employer after agriculture and a significant revenue earner for India (as an exporter). India is becoming an integral part of the global supply chain, with many international retailers looking at it as a sourcing destination. Factors such as a stable democracy, a young workforce, and government initiatives like MSME support, Gati Shakti, PLI, and skill development contribute to its growth. While tariffs may have some impact, given India’s prominence in the sector, it will not be impacted as much, comparatively.

Has India benefited from the China-plus strategy over the past few years?

The shift is gradual and does not happen overnight. The focus on India has increased in various sectors, including home textiles and apparel, toys, hard goods, etc. Major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Uniqlo have shown interest, emphasising a stable supply chain and a reliable business environment.