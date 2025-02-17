Punitive US tariffs can flip exports down by 3-3.5% or eat 50 bps off GDP: SBI Research

MUMBAI: Though no clarity is available on how much incremental reciprocal tariffs that the US may slap on Indian goods, an SBI Research report has fathomed that “in a highly unlikely event” of “a flat 20% additional tariff on all goods” leaving our shores to the US ports would eat half a percentage off the GDP next fiscal.

With a 17.7% of all our exports headed to the American shores, the US was the largest trading partner for the country in FY24. In fact the share of our exports to the US has been steadily rising over the years, the report said, citing RBI data.

The share of the US in our total merchandise shipments rose from 16.9% in FY20 to 17.7% next year, and further to 18% in FY22, which marginally declined to 17.4% in FY23 and inched up to 17.7% last fiscal. Given the tepid show by exports so far this fiscal it may stay at the current level of fall a bit.

The country’s exports (merchandise and services shipments combined) touched a record $776.7 billion in FY24, a 0.04% growth over the previous year, taking our share in world merchandise exports to 1.81%. Of the total, services exports grew to $341.1 billion in FY24 from $325.3 billion in FY23.

In a detailed report—days after the bilateral meeting at the highest level over the weekend—Soumyakanti Ghosh, the chief economic advisor to SBI said Monday, “a simulated impact of a 20% flat tariff on Indian exports to result in loss of 50 bps to GDP, which is a highly unlikely scenario.”

Stating that tariff reciprocity may turn out be more of white noise, Ghosh said “our estimates show overall incremental tariff levels even at 15-20% imposed by the US would still limit the impact on exports to the US only in the range of 3-3.5% which again should be negated through higher export goals.

He also suggests given our diversified exports kitty, the government should pitch our value addition, explore alternate new routes that transcend from Europe to the US via the Middle-East, and redraw new supply-chain algorithms that foster strategic inclusivity.