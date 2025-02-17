Sensex, Nifty ends 8-day losing streak; FII outflow continues 

India’s equity market ended its 8-day losing streak on Friday as the benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50—closed in positive territory despite a sluggish start to the trading session. At closing, the Sensex rose by 57.65 points, or 0.08%, to 75,996.86, while the Nifty gained 30.25 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 22,959.50.

However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 3,938 crore (net sales) on Monday. Including Monday’s figures, total FII selling in the cash market for 2025 has now reached Rs 1.10 crore, reflecting persistent caution among global investors.

Analysts attribute the FII exodus to concerns over high valuations and ongoing global trade uncertainties. Additionally, rising US bond yields have made these investments appear more attractive and secure.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index closed 0.5% higher, while the Smallcap index fell by 0.6%. Despite the benchmarks’ gains, market breadth remained negative. Out of 2,955 stocks traded on the NSE, 1,014 advanced, 1,871 declined, and 70 remained unchanged on Friday.

The recovery in the benchmarks is largely attributed to bargain hunting at lower levels, as several stocks entered oversold territory. Since February 4, the Sensex and Nifty have each dropped over 3%, with broader indices experiencing double-digit declines.