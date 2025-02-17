Why young homebuyers are looking beyond city centres

The landscape of homeownership in India, particularly in technological epicentres like Bengaluru, is experiencing a notable transformation. Young professionals are increasingly gravitating towards the city's peripheries, a shift driven by evolving lifestyle aspirations, workplace dynamics, and strategic urban developments.
A significant catalyst for this trend is the establishment of major tech parks and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Bengaluru's South East area. Notably, areas like Sarjapur are undergoing rapid development, with the state government planning to transform Sarjapur into a major IT hub, following in the footsteps of Whitefield and Electronics City.
This strategic move not only brings workplaces closer to residential zones but also promises substantial appreciation in property values as infrastructure continues to evolve.
One of the primary advantages of residing in these peripheral areas is the availability of more spacious homes at competitive prices. Unlike the cramped apartments often found in city centres, the outskirts offer larger living spaces, a feature that has become increasingly valuable in the post-pandemic era where homes double as workspaces and wellness sanctuaries.
Developments in these regions are tailored to meet the needs of the modern professional. Integrated townships boast amenities such as high-speed internet infrastructure, co-working spaces, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and sustainable features like solar power and water recycling systems. These facilities cater to the tech-savvy generation's demand for convenience and environmental responsibility.
The peripheral areas of Bengaluru have witnessed remarkable infrastructure growth. New metro lines under the Namma Metro Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions will play a crucial role in improving connectivity. The upcoming Blue Line and Yellow Line extensions will link key suburban areas like Sarjapur, Whitefield, and Electronic City to the central business districts. Enhanced road networks and planned commercial developments are further boosting the accessibility and desirability of these areas. Areas once considered remote are now emerging as self-sustained micro-cities, complete with healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail spaces.
Environmental consciousness plays a pivotal role in this shift. Young buyers are drawn to locales that offer better air quality, lower population density, and a closer connection to nature—attributes increasingly scarce in congested city centres.
From a financial perspective, properties in peripheral areas present better value propositions, enabling young buyers to enter the real estate market earlier in their careers. The potential for property appreciation is also higher, given the continuous infrastructure development and commercial expansion in these zones.
While the allure of peripheral living is strong, prospective buyers should assess factors such as current connectivity, the development of social infrastructure, and the timelines for proposed improvements. The most successful developments are those that have created self-sustaining ecosystems, minimizing reliance on city centres.
Looking ahead, this trend is poised to strengthen. As more companies adopt hybrid work models and invest in suburban office spaces, the appeal of peripheral areas will continue to grow. For young homebuyers, these locations represent not just a residence but a lifestyle choice that aligns with their aspirations for balance, sustainability, and fulfilment.
The evolution of Bengaluru's outskirts from mere suburbs to vibrant urban spaces reflects a broader change in how young Indians perceive homeownership. It's no longer just about having a place to live—it's about investing in a lifestyle that offers growth, sustainability, and well-being.
(The author is Chairman and Managing Director, Mana Projects)