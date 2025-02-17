Why young homebuyers are looking beyond city centres

The landscape of homeownership in India, particularly in technological epicentres like Bengaluru, is experiencing a notable transformation. Young professionals are increasingly gravitating towards the city's peripheries, a shift driven by evolving lifestyle aspirations, workplace dynamics, and strategic urban developments.

A significant catalyst for this trend is the establishment of major tech parks and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Bengaluru's South East area. Notably, areas like Sarjapur are undergoing rapid development, with the state government planning to transform Sarjapur into a major IT hub, following in the footsteps of Whitefield and Electronics City.

This strategic move not only brings workplaces closer to residential zones but also promises substantial appreciation in property values as infrastructure continues to evolve.

One of the primary advantages of residing in these peripheral areas is the availability of more spacious homes at competitive prices. Unlike the cramped apartments often found in city centres, the outskirts offer larger living spaces, a feature that has become increasingly valuable in the post-pandemic era where homes double as workspaces and wellness sanctuaries.

Developments in these regions are tailored to meet the needs of the modern professional. Integrated townships boast amenities such as high-speed internet infrastructure, co-working spaces, state-of-the-art fitness centres, and sustainable features like solar power and water recycling systems. These facilities cater to the tech-savvy generation's demand for convenience and environmental responsibility.