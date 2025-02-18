At $3.8 Trillion, the value of India's top 500 private companies in 2023 exceeds GDP

MUMBAI: The top 500 private sector companies are bigger than the national GDP commanding a cumulative value of Rs 324 trillion or $3.8 trillion in 2023-2024, while the economy was only $3.5 trillion, states a research report by Hurun India.

According to Hurun India’s most valuable private sector companies' list for 2024 released on Tuesday, these 500 companies’ value grew 40% over 2023 to $3.8 trillion and not just bigger than our national GDP but is also bigger than the combined GDP values of the UAE, Indonesia, and Spain.

The report said, the qualification threshold for the list was Rs 9,580 crore, which is a 43% increase from the 2023 threshold of Rs 6,700 crore.

For the first time, all the companies in the 2024 list are worth at least $1 billion despite a steeply depreciated rupee.

“The companies from the 2024 list make up the backbone of the nation’s private sector, wielding significant economic influence. Between them, they have a cumulative valuation of $3.8 trillion, which is higher than the national GDP, and employ 8.4 million. If you want to understand how the economy is developing, understanding the stories behind the 2024 most valuable companies list, is a great place to start with,” Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said while releasing the list.

With a value of Rs 17.52 trillion, which is more than 12% over 2023 valuation, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries is the country’s most valuable company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 16.1 trillion, up 30%, and HDFC Bank at Rs 14.2 trillion, up 26%, he said.

The next in the list are Bharti Airtel (Rs 9.74 trillion), ICICI Bank (Rs 9.30 trillion), Infosys (Rs 7.99 trillion), ITC (Rs 5.80 trillion), L&T (Rs 5.42 trillion), HCL Tech (Rs 1.18 trillion) and NSE (Rs 4.7 trillion).