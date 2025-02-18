GDP likely to grow at 6.4% in Q3: Icra

MUMBAI: Benefitting from increased government spending, which had slumped in the first half of the fiscal, pulling down growth to a low 6%, the economy is likely to log in 6.4% in the third quarter, according to an early estimate by a rating agency.

According to Icra Ratings, even at 6.4%, the pace of growth expansion is likely to remain below Q1 levels, when the economy had printed in at 6.7% which was still a way lower than the year-ago period when it had clocked 8.2%.

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the agency said Tuesday however, that the rise in GDP will continue to trail GVA growth for the third quarter in a row. “We see GDP expansion to reach 6.4% in Q3 up from the seven-quarter low of 5.4% in Q2, benefitting from enhanced government spending amid uneven consumption.

But gross value added (GVA) growth is likely to be relatively broad-based improvement to 6.6% in Q3 from 5.6% in Q2 , driven by the industrial (6.2% from 3.6%), services (7.7% from 7.1%), and agricultural (4% from 3.5%) sectors,” she said. The slump in the first half was primarily due to lower government spends due to the Parliamentary election due to model code of conduct, and also due to the heat waves.

She estimates that growth in net indirect taxes (in nominal terms) eased significantly to low single digits in Q3 from 7.9% in Q2 , owing to a sharp, albeit base effect-led increase in subsidies by the Centre (to 31.1% in Q3 from 4.3% in Q2; but lower 53.6% in Q3 FY24).