Uber rolls out subscription-based zero commission model for auto drivers

Ride-hailing platform Uber has introduced a subscription-based model for auto drivers nationwide. Uber’s competitors, such as Rapido and Namma Yatri, already offer subscription-based models for auto drivers.

“Given the industry’s shift towards a subscription-based model for drivers, we have decided to align our approach accordingly so as not to be at a competitive disadvantage,” an Uber spokesperson told TNIE.

Uber, which also provides cab, shuttle, and bike services, stated that its Auto segment was the company’s most-used product in 2024. So far, Uber was running with its traditional commission-based revenue model for auto drivers where it kept a share of the fare for every ride as commission.

In a blog post, Uber announced a significant shift with its new Auto model, adopting a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) approach. Uber will now connect riders with nearby drivers, but the service itself will operate independently of Uber.