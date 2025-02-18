With Rs 7,99,400 crore value, Infosys leads as Karnataka's most valuable company in Hurun list

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys leads as Karnataka's most valuable company with a valuation of Rs 7.99 lakh crore, followed by Wipro (Rs 3,18,270 cr) and Titan (Rs 3,07,780 crore).

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy ranks fourth with a valuation of Rs 1,20,320 crore, followed by brokerage platform Zerodha ( Rs 87,750 cr) in the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India, launched the fourth edition of the list of India's 500 most valuable companies on Tuesday. The list features 45 companies from Karnataka with 21 of them being start-ups.

The total value of the top 10 companies from Karnataka increased by 35% to Rs 19.1 lakh crore, which is equivalent to 6% of the total value of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. Bengaluru dominated the Karnataka list as 44 companies are headquartered in the city.