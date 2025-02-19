Google's new Bengaluru office 'Ananta' is one its largest globally, to house over 5k employees

BENGALURU: Google, on Wednesday, opened 'Ananta,' one of its largest campuses globally, in Bengaluru. The new office complex can accommodate over 5,000 employees, part of the company's current headcount of more than 10,000 in the country.
Preeti Lobana , Vice President and Country Manager, Google India, said the new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI.
“As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years. Looking ahead, I see us focused on some core areas: empowering businesses and individuals through widespread AI adoption, ensuring AI transformation doesn't stay on the margins of the economy but creates impact in its systemic areas such as agriculture, health and fintech," she said.
She added that the company aims to work in deep partnership with the country's vibrant research and start-up ecosystem.
"We have a unique opportunity to drive population-scale impact," she added.
"India has always represented a very special opportunity, not just to reach millions of users within the country with our products and platforms, but also have them shaped by Indian ingenuity, helping them become even more useful for the billions of users we create for globally," Google said in a Wednesday statement.