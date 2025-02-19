RBI economists say Budget 25-26 is conducive for robust and sustainable growth

MUMBAI: Analysts at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) welcomed the measures announced in the fiscal 2026 budget as "conducive for robust and sustainable growth". Listing the consumption boost by way of raising the income tax exemptions limit and the many structural reforms which will go in augmenting investments in critical sectors, as the positives in the Budget, they also said the rationalisation of taxes and expenditure will help the government maintain a stable macroeconomic environment.

In an article in the monthly bulletin released on Wednesday, RBI in-house economists said the "Budget reaffirms the government's commitment to fiscal discipline while fostering inclusive, long-term economic growth which will help the nation become a developed one by 2047."

"Towards this objective, the budget has announced several measures under four engines of growth--agriculture, small businesses, added investments, and exports propelled by innovation and structural reforms," said the article, which is not the official views of the central bank.

"Through structural reforms, augmented investments in critical sectors, and the rationalization of taxes and expenditure, the government seeks to maintain a stable macroeconomic environment conducive to robust and sustainable growth," the article said.