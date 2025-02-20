Sebi seeks to fast-track follow-on offers by Reits, Invits

MUMBAI: Proposing a slew of amendments to the extant norms guiding the Reits (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and Invits (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), the markets watchdog Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a framework to fast-track follow-on offers by the sponsors of these two market instruments, to help make fundraising more efficient.

The key measure mooted is a three-year lock-in provision for 25% of the preferential issues allotted to sponsors of Invits and 15% for the sponsors of Reits, and a one-year lock-in for the rest and mandates minimum public unit-holding at 25% -- on par with the issuer of regular equities and have to be issued in the dematerialised form only.

In a consultation paper issued on Thursday, Sebi proposed that 15% of the units allotted to sponsors and sponsor groups will be locked-in for three years from the date of trading approval granted for the units and the remaining units allotted to them will be locked-in for one year.

The Sebi has sought public comments by March 13 on its proposals. These amendments seek to amend the master circulars on Invits and Reits, both dated May 15, 2024.

The Sebi said the move to being in a framework to fast-track follow-on offers by Invits sponsors is aimed making the fund raising process more efficient apart from promoting ease of doing business. It also said proposals in the paper are based on the representation and inputs received from industry associations and the recommendations of the hybrid securities advisory committee.

With regards to follow-on offer (FPO), Sebi said such issue is one of the mechanisms for raising funds subsequent to issue of units after initial public offer.

Reits and Invits making an FPO needs to ensure that they make an application to the exchanges on which their units are listed and seek an in-principle approval for listing of their units on the exchanges. They also need to choose one of them as the designated stock exchange, says the paper.