The 'affordable' Apple iPhone 16e is here
Apple has probably retired their 'SE' lineup, replacing it with the all-new iPhone 16E. Apple has however officially retired the iconic home button with the launch of the 16E, marking the end of an era for Touch ID.
The latest model embraces a sleek design with a Face ID-enabled notch, powered by the cutting-edge A18 chip. It also introduces support for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s latest AI-driven features, making it a significant upgrade from the last SE model.
The iPhone 16E adopts the design of the 2022 iPhone 14. It features a notch for Face ID and front-facing cameras, instead of the Dynamic Island found on Apple’s latest flagship models.
Featuring a 6.06-inch OLED display, the iPhone 16E is nearly the same size as Apple’s standard 6.12-inch iPhone 16. With no significantly smaller option available, Apple’s compact phone lineup may now depend on the rumored iPhone 17 Air. The 16E is just 0.1mm narrower and 0.7mm shorter than the iPhone 16.
Apple introduced the device on Wednesday after CEO Tim Cook hinted at a new “family member” before the launch. Priced at USD 599, it costs half as much as the USD 1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max. With iPhone sales under pressure, the launch reflects Apple's strategy to strengthen its presence in the entry-level smartphone market.
The iPhone 16E features a customizable Action Button but lacks the new Camera Control found in the iPhone 16 series. It replaces the Lightning port with USB-C to comply with EU regulations. However, it does not support MagSafe accessories or fast wireless charging, offering only Qi wireless charging at 7.5W—significantly slower than the 25W charging available on higher-end iPhones.
The iPhone 16E is powered by the A18 chipset, the same as the standard iPhone 16, making it capable of running Apple Intelligence, including AI-driven features like notification summaries—something even the non-Pro iPhone 15 lacks. With Apple confirming that 8GB RAM is the minimum for Apple Intelligence in the iPhone 16 series, the 16E likely includes at least that much memory. Additionally, the base storage has been upgraded to 128GB, there would be no more 64GB iPhones.
iPhone 16E features a single 48-megapixel rear camera, making it a notable downgrade from Apple's other handsets that offer multiple lenses. However, it still includes wireless charging and a water-resistant IP rating, ensuring durability without sacrificing key features.
The iPhone 16E is the first iPhone to feature an Apple-designed modem, marking a significant shift away from Qualcomm’s hardware. After years of development, Apple’s in-house modem is finally here, raising questions about its performance and whether the company is ready to expand its own connectivity components in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.
Experts suggest that India could be a key market to gauge consumer response to the iPhone 16E, given the competition from Chinese brands and affordable second-hand flagships. Positioned between mid-range and premium segments, its pricing is a strategic move to attract a new audience. Apple recently entered India's top five smartphone brands for the first time, securing over 9% market share in Q4 2024, driven by strong demand in smaller towns.
Apple iPhone 16E price in India starts at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 69,900, while the 512GB version costs Rs 89,900. The smartphone is available in black and white colour options.