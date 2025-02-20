The 'affordable' Apple iPhone 16e is here

Apple has probably retired their 'SE' lineup, replacing it with the all-new iPhone 16E. Apple has however officially retired the iconic home button with the launch of the 16E, marking the end of an era for Touch ID.

The latest model embraces a sleek design with a Face ID-enabled notch, powered by the cutting-edge A18 chip. It also introduces support for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s latest AI-driven features, making it a significant upgrade from the last SE model.

The iPhone 16E adopts the design of the 2022 iPhone 14. It features a notch for Face ID and front-facing cameras, instead of the Dynamic Island found on Apple’s latest flagship models.