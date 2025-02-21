Financial inclusion not just opening accounts; engagement key: RBI Deputy Governor Rao

MUMBAI: Of late there has been some concerns of excessive borrowing in unsecured segment and from derivative euphoria in the capital markets, Rao said

Though as much as 80% of the adult population have bank accounts now, thanks to the Jan Dhan Yojana or no-frills accounts, meaningful use of these accounts remains a challenge, rues Reserve Bank deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao.

According to RBI’s financial inclusion index, the extent of financial inclusion stood at 64.2 in March 2024, up from 60.1 in March 2023 and 43.4 in 2017. The index is based on three sub-indices: access, quality, and usage.

“We have made remarkable progress in expanding financial access through schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, ensuring that 80% of adults now have a bank account. To date, 54.84 crore bank accounts have been opened under the scheme, with a total balance of at least Rs 2.45 trillion,” Rao said while addressing an annual conference on macroeconomics, banking and finance organized by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and the National Stock Exchange, here Friday.

“However, true financial inclusion goes beyond merely having a bank account - it requires meaningful engagement with financial services,” he said, adding a bank account should serve as an entry point for individuals to access a broader suite of financial products, including credit, insurance, pensions, and investment opportunities.

“Without this deeper engagement, financial inclusion remains superficial, and the true benefits of a formal financial system will not reach every individual or business,” Rao, who was last month made in-charge of the monetary policy department, stressed.

This engagement is crucial as financialization and financial inclusion are often used interchangeably, but they represent distinct aspects of economic development, he said, adding financialization refers to the increasing role of financial markets, institutions, and instruments in an economy while financial inclusion focuses on ensuring that every individual, especially those from underserved and marginalized communities, has access to basic financial services like savings accounts, credit, insurance, and digital payments.

