No need to comment on small and mid-cap valuations now: Sebi chief

MUMBAI: After raising concerns about the rising froth, or "irrational exuberance," in small- and mid-cap stocks a year ago, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, whose term ends at the end of this month, has said that she no longer feels the need to comment on the valuations of small- and mid-cap stocks, which have dropped by 20% from their peaks.

Addressing an AMFI event on Friday, Buch mentioned that Sebi had already made a statement about small-cap and mid-cap valuations earlier in 2024, as there was a need for such guidance at the time.

In February 2024, Sebi had advised asset management companies (AMCs) to implement policies to protect investors in the small- and mid-cap segments, as the regulator had observed froth building up in these markets. "There are some companies and segments being re-rated today, which is a good thing. However, there are others where valuation parameters appear to be off the charts and not supported by fundamentals—what regulators call irrational exuberance," she had said at a March 2024 event.