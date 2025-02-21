SIP debate: Staying invested is more important than trying to time the market

Play the Game as per your strength. A Reverse sweep is a tough shot. Players like Rishabh Pant and Surayakumar Yadav make it look easy and score lots of runs.

In the 1987 Reliance World Cup Final at Eden Garden, Kolkata England was well placed at 135/2, chasing a modest target of 254 against Australia. Mike Gatting was playing textbook cricket for well-made 41 runs from 45 balls. Australian Captain Allan Border, who was not a regular bowler, came to bowl in desperation. Mike Gatting played a reverse sweep (probably to score a boundary) straight to Dyer at the short third man when he could have placed the ball in the front anywhere (for a single or a double).

England could never recover from that and lost the final by seven runs, handing Australia their First ODI World Cup win.

The story's moral is that you must select the shot based on your capabilities and situations.

For some, staying on the pitch and scoring ones and twos can help them reach the target. For others, hitting fours and sixes by playing a tricky shot like a reverse sweep can also help.