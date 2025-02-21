Tesla entry unlikely to impact incumbents

The much-anticipated entry of Tesla into the Indian car market is unlikely to significantly impact local automakers in the initial years due to the high price gap and low penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. A senior executive from a leading car manufacturer expressed confidence that Tesla’s presence would not disrupt the market, as the bulk of EV sales in India are expected to occur in the Rs 10-20 lakh price range—a segment where Tesla’s offerings are unlikely to compete.
Tesla’s most affordable model starts at over Rs 30 lakh, a price bracket that accounts for less than 10% of India’s passenger vehicle (PV) sales. “This segment’s share will remain in single digits for years to come. We are confident that Tesla’s entry won’t affect our EV volume projections or those of our competitors,” the executive stated, requesting anonymity.
India’s EV penetration, currently at 2.4%, is expected to grow to 3-4% this year, driven by new launches from existing players. However, this still represents a niche market, limiting Tesla’s potential impact. The executive also emphasized the industry’s trust in the government to maintain a level playing field and avoid granting undue advantages to any single company. This comes amid reports of potential reductions in EV import duties to attract global investments, which on Friday caused auto stocks to decline by up to 6%.
Sources said that Tesla is set to open its first Indian outlet in Mumbai soon and will initially import its more affordable models from Germany. Without committing investment for local manufacturing or tax concessions, Tesla would face a 70% import duty for its affordable models, further widening the price gap.
Global brokerage firm CLSA noted that Tesla would need to price its cars below Rs 25-30 lakh and establish domestic production to achieve scale in India. Currently, the average car price in India is Rs 12.13 lakh, while Tesla’s cheapest model in the U.S. costs around Rs 30.3 lakh.
Analysts at CLSA believe Tesla’s entry will have minimal impact on major players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors, given India’s low EV adoption compared to China, Europe, and the U.S. If Tesla positions itself with Model 3 at an on-road price that is 20-50% higher than models like Mahindra XEV 9e, e-Creta, e-Vitara etc, then it would not significantly impact domestic EV models, said CLSA.