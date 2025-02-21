Tesla entry unlikely to impact incumbents

The much-anticipated entry of Tesla into the Indian car market is unlikely to significantly impact local automakers in the initial years due to the high price gap and low penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. A senior executive from a leading car manufacturer expressed confidence that Tesla’s presence would not disrupt the market, as the bulk of EV sales in India are expected to occur in the Rs 10-20 lakh price range—a segment where Tesla’s offerings are unlikely to compete.

Tesla’s most affordable model starts at over Rs 30 lakh, a price bracket that accounts for less than 10% of India’s passenger vehicle (PV) sales. “This segment’s share will remain in single digits for years to come. We are confident that Tesla’s entry won’t affect our EV volume projections or those of our competitors,” the executive stated, requesting anonymity.

India’s EV penetration, currently at 2.4%, is expected to grow to 3-4% this year, driven by new launches from existing players. However, this still represents a niche market, limiting Tesla’s potential impact. The executive also emphasized the industry’s trust in the government to maintain a level playing field and avoid granting undue advantages to any single company. This comes amid reports of potential reductions in EV import duties to attract global investments, which on Friday caused auto stocks to decline by up to 6%.