Ease of doing business still long way from bottom-up levels: Hiranandani

What are your suggestions so that there is actual ease of doing business?

My answer is that let the change happen at those levels who actually issue the permissions.

You have made a shift in your approach to building townships by tying up with a little-known Pune developer called Krisala for developing a posh residential township in the Pune IT hub of Hinjewadi? What is the rationale for this model? Will this be your model going forward?

My short answer is yes and no. But my long answer is that as the market evolves, we will also need to evolve. In the management of Krisala, I’ve seen the urge which I had 25-30 years ago. So this is a win-win for both of us. I have been owning this 105 acres since 2008 and wanted to make it as big and or even bigger than my Powai, Thane or Panvel projects; but could not make it happen so far. So in Krisala I found a group of young people who also share my vision of building large townships.

Most of my upcoming projects are still planned for the big way that we have been doing our projects. We have three projects – Oshiwara and Versova in the northwestern suburbs will be joint development with existing residents and Wakaleshwar in south Mumbai will be a redevelopment--planned in Mumbai.

The biggest of all will be the one planned in Alibaug which will be a tiny residential-cum-hospitality venture that will come up on sprawling 250 acres across the eastern bay, where we are planning at least Rs 2,000 crore investment. It should be firmed over the next six to nine months.