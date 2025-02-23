Follow these tips to lower your EMI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made the first baby-step towards an easy money regime on February 7 by reducing the benchmark lending rate by a quarter of a percentage--well after four long years and nine months. But the cheer was not really shared by all borrowers as almost 60% of the loans are still tied to the opaque MCLR (marginal cost-based lending rate) interest rate setting regime and only 40% of the loans are linked to the most transparent repo rate, called the EBLR or external benchmark linked lending rate.

The EBLR regime, in its original form, meant that any change in the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends to banks — should immediately reflect in the existing loan rates. But borrowers very often don’t get that positive benefit – reduction in floating rates of loans.

For instance, in the present instance of the rate cut by the RBI earlier this month, some seven banks, including Bank of Baroda and PNB passed on the benefit to existing borrowers but when the market leader – State Bank of India -- woke up to do so after 10 days, it did not lower the rates for the existing customers but for new retail and small business borrowers.

So, how can you get your EMIs lowered?