FPIs withdraw Rs 23,710 crore from equities in February; total outflow at Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025

NEW DELHI: Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 23,710 crore from the Indian equity markets so far this month, pushing total outflows past Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions.

Going forward, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, believes that the revival of FPI investment in India is indicated to happen in two or three months when economic growth and corporate earnings revive.

According to data from depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 23,710 crore from Indian equities in February so far (up to February 21). This follows a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in January.

With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1,01,737 crore in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed. This massive selling has resulted in the Nifty yielding negative returns of 4 per cent year-to-date.

Market concerns heightened following reports that US President Donald Trump was considering imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, along with reciprocal tariffs on several countries, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director-Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

These developments reignited fears of a potential global trade war, prompting FPIs to re-evaluate their exposure to emerging markets, including India, he added.