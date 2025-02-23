Mistakes in stock selection not sin, not correcting the mistake is: Warren Buffett

MUMBAI: Warren Buffett, the celebrated investor and businessman, admits to making mistakes both in buying equities and purchasing businesses. While he insinuates making mistakes is not sin, delaying the correction of mistakes is.

“The cardinal sin is delaying the correction of mistakes or what Charlie Munger called thumb-sucking. Problems, he would tell me, cannot be wished away. They require action, however uncomfortable that may be,” says Buffett in his latest letter to the shareholders.

Buffett says many large public companies where he has been director ‘forbids’ the word mistake and error at board meetings or analyst calls. He, however, feel ‘nervous’ at the idea of managerial perfection, whereby it is believed managers cannot make mistake.

“That taboo (admitting mistakes), implying managerial perfection, always made me nervous (though, at times, there could be legal issues that make limited discussion advisable. We live in a very litigious society),” he says in his letter, which has by now a Biblical following across the world.

The other piece of investment wisdom that he shared in his letter this time is the futility of holding too much cash.

“Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or only partially owned,” he says adding that paper money can see its value evaporate if fiscal folly prevails, and that fixed-coupon bonds provide no protection against runaway currency.