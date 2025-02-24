Foreign investors flee: FY25 could see historic FII exodus

India’s equity market may see record annual foreign institutional investor (FII) exodus in financial year (FY25), potentially surpassing the previous record outflow of Rs 140,010 crore recorded in FY2021-22 (FY22) when the global equity market was rattled by the the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), FII outflows in the current fiscal year have already reached Rs 115,635 crore. With the pace of selling accelerating in January and February 2025, there are high chances that FY25 outflows could easily exceed the FY22 figures.

In January alone, FIIs withdrew (net sales) Rs 78,000 crore, marking the second-highest monthly outflow in Indian capital market history, just below the record Rs 94,000 crore sold in October 2024. In February, outflows have already touched Rs 27,141 crore. This trend starkly contrasts with FY24, which saw one of the highest FII inflows at Rs 208,212 crore.

Since late September, FIIs have been offloading Indian equities at unprecedented levels, raising concerns about the market's health and the broader economy. This sell-off has significantly impacted market benchmarks, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty plummeting by approximately 14% from their record high level seen in September 2024. The massive outflow has also contributed to the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.