India, UK resume trade talks; tariff, business visa key issues

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Monday clarified that the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom would only consider the issue of business visas and not discuss immigration. He said nowhere in the world immigrations are part of the trade negotiations. Goyal was responding to a media query after the resumption of free trade talks with the UK on Monday.

“They are two (immigration and free trade negations) are two different subjects and India has never discussed immigration in any free trade negotiations,” Goyal said.

His counterpart – Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom Jonathan Reynolds – seconded Goyal’s statement as he said that the UK government treats the two matters separately.

He, however, clarified that business mobility is a separate issue, and that business visas would certainly be part of the trade negotiations. Goyal also added that student visas are akin to business visas and they would also be part of the trade talks with the UK.