Q3 GDP growth expected to be in 6-6.5% range, consumption to improve

After a dismal second quarter, when the country’s economy grew at a paltry 5.4%, the third quarter is expected to be better as most agencies tracking the Indian economy estimate the GDP to grow at anywhere in the 6-6.5% range. Most analysts expect consumption to improve amid enhanced government spending, and stable investments.

The Q3 GDP numbers will be published by the government on Friday February 28. Rating agency ICRA has projected the GDP to grow at 6.4% in the Q3 while India Ratings pegs the growth at 6.5%. SBI Research predicts economy to grow at 6.2-6.3% driven by rural economy, consistent wage growth, and strong agricultural performance.As per Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, ICRA, India’s economic performance in Q3 FY25 benefitted from a ramp-up in aggregate government spending (Centre + state) on capital and revenue expenditure, high growth in services exports, a turnaround in merchandise exports, healthy output of major kharif crops etc.