RBI allows withdrawal of Rs 25k from New India Co-operative Bank accounts

After putting restrictions on withdrawal from New India Co-operative Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow depositors of the bank to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 per depositor with effect from February 27, 2025.

With this relaxation more than 50% of the total depositors will be able to withdraw their entire balances. In a circular on Monday, the banking regulator said that the depositors may use the branch as well as ATM channel of the bank for this withdrawal, however, aggregate amount that can be withdrawn will be ₹25,000 per depositor or the balance available in their account whichever is lower.

The RBI on 13 February had imposed an All Inclusive Directions (AID) on New India Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai, and the bank was directed not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor.

The regulator had also superseded the bank’s Board and appointed an Administrator -- Shreekant, former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India -- and a Committee of Advisors (CoA).