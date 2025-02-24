Tech Industry revenue in India expected to reach $300 billion in FY26

Indian tech industry revenue is expected to reach $300 billion in FY26, as per Nasscom’s Annual Strategic Review 2025. This growth is driven by segments like engineering R&D and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which have emerged as key growth hotspots.
As per the report, in FY25, the tech industry in India grew at 5.1%, adding $13.8 billion in incremental revenue, taking total industry revenue to over $282.6 billion, including hardware. Digital engineering is expanding into sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and retail, with nearly two-thirds of large deals centered on this shift. The industry has seen major growth in data center capacity, with a 21% rise in investments.
India’s digital economy has outpaced export growth for second consecutive year, with domestic tech revenues registering a 7% annual increase from FY24.
“Enhanced AI implementation, rise of Agentic AI, and the growing maturity of GCCs as value hubs are reshaping industry dynamics. As the Indian tech industry approaches the $300 billion revenue in FY26, the intersection of technology, geopolitics and trade demands a bold response” said Sindhu Gangadharan, Chairperson of Nasscom. The report said e-commerce continues to expand, growing at a 35% annual rate, with projected GMV nearing $200 billion. As India advances in AI maturity, enterprises are expanding their AI initiatives at scale, with over 55% of AI activity by Indian tech services firms focused on building long-term co-creation partnerships.
Over 90% of top 20 services companies are integrating AI, cloud, data, and GenAI across business functions, with 10-15% of enterprise GenAI PoCs transitioning to full-scale production.