Tech Industry revenue in India expected to reach $300 billion in FY26

Indian tech industry revenue is expected to reach $300 billion in FY26, as per Nasscom’s Annual Strategic Review 2025. This growth is driven by segments like engineering R&D and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), which have emerged as key growth hotspots.

As per the report, in FY25, the tech industry in India grew at 5.1%, adding $13.8 billion in incremental revenue, taking total industry revenue to over $282.6 billion, including hardware. Digital engineering is expanding into sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and retail, with nearly two-thirds of large deals centered on this shift. The industry has seen major growth in data center capacity, with a 21% rise in investments.