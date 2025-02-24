TN’s online gambling regulation strong, but experts warn of practical issues and disputes without central law

The robust set of regulations unveiled by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) last week signals a new era of vigilance and accountability in the burgeoning online gaming and gambling industry. However, despite its well-intended objectives, these regulations are likely to invite more disputes unless a centralised law is enforced across states.

Industry consultants and legal experts, while appreciating Tamil Nadu’s move to tighten control over online real-money games within the state, warn that it could lead to numerous legal disputes if not supported by a uniform central law that addresses existing loopholes.

Since the primary focus of the Tamil Nadu regulations is to safeguard players, particularly minors, it imposes stringent checks on access and participation.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, other states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala have also attempted to introduce restrictive laws in the past. However, state-level regulations have significant limitations. Firstly, these laws can be easily bypassed, and secondly, they are likely to lead to numerous disputes between the industry and the government.