Veranda Learning acquires stakes in CA coaching platform BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital

Chennai-based Veranda Learning Solutions, a provider of end-to-end education solutions, has acquired a 40.41% stake in BB Publications Private Limited (BB Virtuals) and a 65% stake in Navkar Digital Institute Private Limited. The company further plans to acquire an additional 10.59% stake in BB Virtuals by June 2025.

These acquisitions strengthen Veranda Learning’s position as a leader in commerce education across India. The company’s commerce vertical is projected to achieve a pro forma EBITDA exceeding Rs 120 crores for FY25, according to a media statement released on Monday.

BB Virtuals, founded by Chartered Accountant (CA) educator Bhanwar Borana, is an online platform catering to CA and commerce aspirants. Focused on providing accessible and high-quality resources, BB Virtuals has trained over 200,000 students online and produced more than 500 all-India rank-holders.

Navkar Digital, founded by Hitesh Kumar Shah, is an offline education platform serving Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), and Cost & Management Accountancy (CMA) aspirants in Gujarat. Prof. J.K. Shah, founder of JK Shah Classes, commented on the acquisitions: “By bringing in BB Virtuals and Navkar Digital into the Veranda ecosystem, integrating these companies with JK Shah Classes, we are building a powerful alliance that provides students pursuing commerce education with unparalleled academic support.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Hitesh Shah, Managing Director of Navkar Institute, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Veranda ecosystem, leveraging our combined strengths to grow the business and continue supporting students in achieving their professional dreams. This partnership will allow us to integrate technology-driven learning methodologies while retaining the rigor and discipline of our offline teaching model.”

Bhanwar Borana, Founder of BB Virtuals, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that it would enable them to extend their reach and continue providing top-notch resources and mentorship to CA and commerce students.