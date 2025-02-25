Godrej Enterprises to close process equipment unit in Mumbai in three years

MUMBAI: The process equipment manufacturing unit of Godrej Enterprises is planning to shut down its Vikhroli, Mumbai plant within the next two to three years.

The primary reasons for this decision are the high costs and increasing infrastructure challenges in Mumbai, such as metro and road developments, which make it difficult to transport large equipment, Hussain Shariyar, Business Head, Process Equipment, told TNIE.

Manufacturing operations are being shifted to the company’s Dahej, Gujarat facility, which has been significantly expanded. The company recently announced an investment of Rs 200 crore to expand its manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat. The new investment follows a previous Rs 300 crore infusion, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and advancing India’s clean energy goals.