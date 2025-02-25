Housing prices rose 10% year-on-year in Q4 of 2024, Delhi NCR sees steepest hike at 31%

Average housing prices across the top eight markets in India witnessed a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise during the last quarter of 2024. As per a joint report by CREDAI – Colliers - Liases Foras, Delhi NCR witnessed the highest rise at 31% YoY growth, followed by Bengaluru at 23% YoY rise during Q4 2024.

Interestingly, average housing prices have been on a rising spree for the 16th consecutive quarter, starting 2021 and a price appreciation is seen in all the eight major cities.

Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer at Colliers India said that the average residential prices can potentially increase at similar levels in 2025 on an annual basis.

“The recent repo rate reduction along with government initiatives to fund stressed residential projects will provide boost to affordable housing segment. Going ahead, with elbowroom for further reduction in benchmark lending rates, most cities are likely to witness traction in housing sales across categories,” added Yagnik.

After Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, the maximum price hike was seen in Ahmedabad (15%) and Pune (9%). Chennai saw a 6% price hike, Mumbai Metropolitan Region a 3% increase, Hyderabad a 2% and Kolkata a minor increase of 1%.

Within Delhi NCR, Dwarka Expressway witnessed the highest annual price rise at 58% and Greater Noida too witnessed impressive growth of 52% YoY. Prominent micro markets such as Periphery & Outer West in Bengaluru, and Baner & Nagar Road in Pune saw significant traction in ready-to-move-in units.