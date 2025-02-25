Maruti Suzuki commences production at Kharkhoda plant

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, said on Tuesday that it has begun commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana. To begin with, the Kharkhoda facility will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units and produce the compact SUV Brezza.

With this, Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, will have a total annual production capability of 2.6 million units.

Apart from the Kharkhoda plant, MSIL has three more facilities in India: two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). The carmaker is ramping up production as it plans to secure a production capacity of 40 lakh units FY2030-31.

Maruti Suzuki had announced to set up Kharkhoda plant in 2022 with an installed peak capacity of 10 lakh units per annum at an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

Suzuki Motor Corp, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, had said that it would invest close to Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five years as it seeks to regain its market share of 50% in the Indian car market.