Quick commerce industry may struggle to maintain growth: Report

Though the quick commerce industry has been witnessing significant growth and competition, it might face hurdles such as a low total addressable market, says Indus Valley Annual Report 2025, published by Blume Ventures.

It flags growth challenges of the quick commerce industry, and highlights that like rideshare, food delivery, and even ecommerce, the industry will see MTU (monthly transacting user) growth tapering, and that it is unlikely that quick commerce is immune to this.

The report points out that the country will soon become a Quickish Commerce country, especially because "superconsumers are in high density areas amenable to rapid delivery."

“As Quick Commerce’s success inspires larger horizontal and vertical ecommerce players to start their experiments, we are likely to see a speeding up of delivery times in India across most types of deliveries. We will be a Quickish Commerce country,” the report says.