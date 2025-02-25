Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 crore in AI, nuclear energy sector in Assam: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam over the next five years, focusing on sectors such as AI and nuclear energy.

Ambani while speaking at the Advantage Assam Summit 2025, said that Assam will soon be recognized as a "technological paradise." He emphasized that AI in Assam will not only stand for Artificial Intelligence but will also represent "Assam Intelligence,".

“In the previous Summit in 2018, Reliance had committed an investment of Rs 5,000 crores in Assam. Since then, our investment in the state has exceeded Rs 12,000 crore. Reliance will quadruple this investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years in five priority areas,” said Ambani.

While discussing Assam's digital transformation, Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio has not only made Assam 2G-free but also 5G-enabled. The company plans to establish an AI-ready Data Center in the state, which will benefit students with AI-assisted teachers, patients with AI-assisted doctors, and farmers with AI-assisted agriculture.