UltraTech to foray into cable and wire biz with a capex of Rs 1,800 crore

NEW DELHI: UltraTech Cement, the flagship cement company of Aditya Birla Group, is expanding its presence in the construction value chain by entering the wires and cables business with a nominal capital expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore over the next 2 years. The Aditya Birla Group had forayed into the paint business in 2024.

UltraTech will set up a cables and wires plant near Bharuch in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned by December 2026. UltraTech said that it proposes to leverage its extensive manufacturing expertise coupled with its connection with the end customers to deliver high-quality wires and cables.

The wires and cables industry has witnessed a revenue CAGR of around 13% between FY19 to FY24 and with the migration from the unorganised to the organised market, the outlook continues to remain robust which provides an attractive opportunity for a new trusted player in the sector.

Polycab India, Sterlite Technologies and Finolex Cables are some of the major players in the cables and wires market.