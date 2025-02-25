US sanctions 4 Indian companies involved in trade of Iranian crude oil

The US has sanctioned more than 30 companies, vessels, and individuals worldwide, including four Indian companies, for their alleged involvement in the trade and transportation of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) described this action as part of a pressure campaign aimed at reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero. According to the OFAC, the sanctioned vessels are responsible for shipping tens of millions of barrels of crude oil, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. The firms include Austenship Management Private Ltd (Noida), BSM Marine Ltd (Gurgaon), Cosmos Lines (Thanjavur), and Flux Maritime (Navi Mumbai).

“Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers, and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilising activities,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.