Mobile maker Micromax announces new venture to make solar panels in India

NEW DELHI: Micromax Informatics, India’s consumer electronics brand, announced its entry into the energy sector on Wednesday with the launch of a solar panel manufacturing venture.

The company has established a new entity, “Startup Energy”, to focus on producing high-efficiency solar panels for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Micromax Solar aims to provide affordable and scalable solar power solutions across India.

“With Startup Energy, we are extending this vision to the renewable energy sector, bringing our expertise in cutting-edge solutions to solar power. Our goal is to make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can benefit from sustainable power solutions,” said Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Micromax Informatics.

As part of its expansion, Micromax has signed a strategic contract with Jinchen for the phased deployment of a 5-gigawatt (GW) advanced solar module manufacturing line.