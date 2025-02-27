Tuhin Kanta Pandey is new Sebi chief

The government has appointed finance and revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

He was initially appointed as the Sebi chief for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge. Pandey, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, will be taking over the reins of Sebi from Madhabi Puri Buch, who will be demitting office today (28 February 2025).

The past two months have been very ‘unsettling’ for Pandey, who was quietly implementing the government’s disinvestment policies till the first week of January 2025.

Three weeks before the Budget, Pandey was called in as a replacement for Arunish Chawla to head the revenue department, where he oversaw one of the biggest Budget announcements of the year – the big tax relief to the common man.

Pandey will join in Mumbai his predecessor, former revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra, who was appointed the RBI governor in December last year.