Byju's case: Delaware court finds Riju Ravindran and others responsible for defrauding lenders

In March 2023, Byju's Alpha’s limited partnership interest in Camshaft Capital Fund was transferred by Riju and Byju to Inspilearn, and then again transferred to, and then redeemed by an offshore trust of Inspilearn in February 2024. Subsequently, there was yet another transfer to a still undisclosed entity.



Meanwhile, immediately after the ruling against Byju's, Byju Raveendran in a LinkedIn post alleged criminal collusion involving EY India, GLAS Trust and the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) alleging that they worked against Byju's interests.



“I am sure a thorough investigation of this evidence will reveal the truth. I request the authorities to take that up immediately,” he added. He asked his employees both past and present to forgive him for his mistakes. "For me, every setback is just a setup for a greater comeback," he said.



In his post he added that, "I live with the guilt of putting my family through unimaginable misery. I live with the regret of not being able to fulfil the promises I once made to all my stakeholders. Trust me, we did everything in our capacity to stop the insolvency."