EPF to offer 8.25% interest for FY 2024-25

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), has recommended an 8.25% annual interest rate on EPF accumulations for the financial year 2024-25.

The decision was taken at the 237th meeting of CBT, chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Once notified by the Government of India, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will credit the interest to subscribers’ accounts.

The EPF continues to be an attractive investment option for salaried individuals as an annual return of 8.25% is better those offered by all small savings schemes including PPF, which offers 7.1% annual interest.