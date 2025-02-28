Why India’s stock market witnesses an unprecedented crash

India's stock market experienced a severe downturn over the past few trading sessions, with Friday seeing an intensification of selling pressure during morning trade. The BSE Sensex opened lower at 74,201 and plummeted to an intraday low of 73,538, reflecting a loss of over 1,000 points by midday. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index opened at 22,433 and quickly touched an intraday low of 22,217, marking a drop of over 1.20% within the first few minutes of trading.

Even the typically strong Bank Nifty index faced a disappointing start, opening at 48,437. The benchmark banking index further dipped to an intraday low of 48,161, representing a loss of around 0.60%.

Interestingly, on Friday, stocks across all sectors were in the red, with the IT, tech, auto, and telecom sectors bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

Five Key Reasons Behind the Fall

Market experts point to five major factors driving the ongoing market decline, including concerns over weak earnings from Indian banks, the upcoming rebalancing by global index provider MSCI, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) being stuck at higher levels, rising US bond yields, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) shifting capital from India to China.

Speculation Regarding Weak Earnings of Indian Banks: Analysts are predicting that the earnings for Indian banks in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) will fall short of market expectations, contributing to heightened selling pressure in the stock market on Friday. The third-quarter (Q3 FY25) earnings season had already been disappointing, and another round of weak results is weighing heavily on investor sentiment. With banking stocks accounting for nearly 30% of the Nifty 50’s weight, this sector’s weakness is directly affecting both the Nifty 50 and Sensex.