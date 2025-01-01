Air India rolls out in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on flights

Air India has rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321neo aircraft. With this, the Tata Group airline has become the first player to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India.

Air India will roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time. As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period.

This service will be available to devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems. The in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet.

“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore.

The in-flight Wi-Fi connections depend on factors such as satellite connectivity, overall bandwidth usage, routes, and government restrictions.

Air India has also placed an order for 34 trainer aircraft as it prepares to start training of cadet pilots at South Asia’s largest Flying Training Organisation (FTO) coming up in Amravati, Maharashtra by the second half of 2025, post regulatory approvals.

The order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft in the United States and 3 twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft in Austria. The trainer aircraft, due for delivery starting 2025, are equipped with glass cockpits, G1000 avionics systems and Jet A1 engines that will ensure advanced training for aspiring pilots.

The FTO is coming up at Amravati’s Belora airport and will target to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year.