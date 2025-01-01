Kunal Kamra questions Blinkit CEO on delivery partner wages after his New Year’s Eve post on sales

Comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa after he shared the platform's New Year’s Eve order statistics, which included over 1 lakh packs of condoms and other items. In a tweet, Kamra responded, "Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your ‘Delivery Partners’ in 2024?" His remark questioned the compensation of Blinkit's delivery agents, adding a critical layer to the conversation about gig economy workers' wages.
In a post on X on December 31, 2024, Dhindsa had revealed, “1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart and 2,434 Eno are enroute right now! Prep for after party?”
In another post, Kamra voiced his concerns about the exploitation of gig workers, accusing platform owners of lacking creativity or innovation while continuing to profit from workers' labour.
“While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. Platform owners exploit gig workers and they aren’t job creators. They are landlords without owning any land. They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them freedom that they can’t afford while giving them wages that can’t meet their aspirations. They are thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields. Someday there will be regulation that humbles them,” Kamra said.
Albinder Dhindsa has not yet responded to Kunal Kamra’s posts.
Blinkit delivery partners can earn up to Rs 50,000 per month, with weekly payouts and flexible work hours, according to the company's website. Regarding benefits, Blinkit offers delivery partners a joining bonus of up to ₹4,000 and insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh .
The company also provides flexible work hours, allowing partners to choose shifts of 4, 8, or 10 hours and they can be their "own boss."
Payments are made weekly, and partners can select their preferred work hours.