Kunal Kamra questions Blinkit CEO on delivery partner wages after his New Year’s Eve post on sales

In another post, Kamra voiced his concerns about the exploitation of gig workers, accusing platform owners of lacking creativity or innovation while continuing to profit from workers' labour.

“While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. Platform owners exploit gig workers and they aren’t job creators. They are landlords without owning any land. They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them freedom that they can’t afford while giving them wages that can’t meet their aspirations. They are thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields. Someday there will be regulation that humbles them,” Kamra said.

Albinder Dhindsa has not yet responded to Kunal Kamra’s posts.