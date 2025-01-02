Blinkit rolls out 10-min ambulance service in Gurugram

BENGALURU: Zomato's quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday launched its 10 minutes Ambulance Service in select areas of Gurugram. In the testing phase, currently, Blinkit will scale the service and expand to other cities.
"This is our first step in solving the problem of providing reliable ambulance service in our cities. Our aim is to carefully scale this service up and expand to all major cities in the next two years," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO, Blinkit.
In a post on X, he said, "As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app."
He said it is both important and new to us and that profit is not a goal here. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he added.
Blinkit said these ambulances will be stocked with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (automated external defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.
They will also be equipped with a scoop stretcher and a wheelchair to safely transport those in need. Each vehicle will be staffed by a paramedic, a duty assistant, and a trained driver, the quick commerce platform added.
“Let's do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know when you may save a life,” Dhindsa added.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma lauded the initiative. In his reply on X he said, “Very well thought-out use case. Expecting it to become fully commercially successful and solve the ambulance issue in many more cities.”