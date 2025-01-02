Blinkit rolls out 10-min ambulance service in Gurugram

BENGALURU: Zomato's quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday launched its 10 minutes Ambulance Service in select areas of Gurugram. In the testing phase, currently, Blinkit will scale the service and expand to other cities.

"This is our first step in solving the problem of providing reliable ambulance service in our cities. Our aim is to carefully scale this service up and expand to all major cities in the next two years," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO, Blinkit.

In a post on X, he said, "As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app."

He said it is both important and new to us and that profit is not a goal here. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he added.