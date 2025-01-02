GST collection growth slows down in December to 7.3%

NEW DELHI: The growth in monthly GST collection slowed down further in December, with gross revenue during the month registering a growth of 7.3% to Rs 1.77 lakh crore. In November, the gross revenue had increased by 8.5% to Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

In the current financial year, the gross monthly GST revenue grew at a double-digit rate only in three out of nine months.

During December, gross revenue from domestic transactions grew at 8.4% to Rs 1.32 lakh crore while those from imports grew at 3.9% to Rs 44,268 crore. Year-to-date, the gross revenue has increased by 9.1% to Rs 16.33 lakh crore.

Net GST collection (net of refunds) grew at an even slower pace of 3.3% to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in December. This is the slowest growth in net monthly GST revenue in the current financial year. In November, the net collection had grown at 11.1% to Rs 1.63 lakh crore. Refunds during December grew at 45.3%.