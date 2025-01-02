Hyundai unveils Creta Electric; two battery choices, 473 km maximum range

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) first locally manufactured mass electric vehicle (EV) – the Creta Electric – will come with two battery packs – a 51.4 kWh (Long Range) offering a driving range of 473 km and a 42 kWh offering a driving range of 390 km in a single charge.

The company claims that the EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes (DC charging), while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger can charge from 10%-100% in 4 hours (AC Home Charging).

The Korean automaker on Thursday revealed the much-anticipated product ahead of its expected debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on 17 January. The Creta Electric will compete against Mahindra & Mahindra’s recently launched BE 6, Tata Motor’s Curvv, MG Motor’s ZS EV and the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

The specs revealed by Hyundai show that the Creta Electric is fitted with a smaller battery pack and gives a lower range when compared with peers (except for MG Motor’s ZS EV). The Mahindra BE 6, with its 79kWh and 59kWh options, gives a claimed range of 682 km and 556 km, respectively, and has the largest batteries in the segment. The Tata Curvv EV comes second as it gives a claimed range of 503 km with the larger 55kWh battery.