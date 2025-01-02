New Year 2025: Food delivery platforms see record number of orders; biryani tops the list

BENGALURU: From biryani to cakes and pizza, New Year Eve witnessed record-breaking orders for top quick commerce platforms.

For Swiggy, food delivery orders surged across cities and biryani remained the country’s favourite, with a chicken biryani delivered in 164 seconds in Nellore. Cakes were favourite too, with 2,96,711 orders delivered this NYE.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said they witnessed celebrations like never before and that delivery partners collectively travelled 65,19,841 kilometers.

Kapoor also said Kochi out ordered Lucknow this NYE. In Delhi, a user saved Rs 41,142 through Swiggy Dineout.

Zomato-backed Blinkit said Bengaluru has tipped the most with a total of Rs 1,79,735 in tips. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the biggest party order was placed from Kolkata and it was worth Rs 64,988.

On New Year’s Eve, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan too shared live updates on X, highlighting the top picks on quick commerce- from the most expensive order in Goa to the highest ice cubes per minute, to the fastest delivery of tonic water in just 4 minutes. One in every 8 orders was for a cold drink, with cola soft drinks up by 394%, and clear soft drinks soared by 941% on the platform.

The Swiggy co-founder also shared milestones for Swiggy Instamart, which hit its highest-ever orders on December 31, 2024- double the previous New Year’s Eve sales.

BigBasket CEO Hari Menon said the platform witnessed a surge in demand for home baking, cards, and party games, apart from frozen veg snacks (240%) and ice cubes (1,290%).

Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra asked Blinkit CEO to reveal wages of delivery partners. He asked Dhindsa on X, “Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your delivery partners in 2024.”