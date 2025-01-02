Ola Electric’s market share falls, Bajaj on top

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric’s market share in the electric two-wheeler space declined below the 20% mark in December 2024 and it has conceded its leadership position to Bajaj Auto.

According to the Vahan data, Bajaj Auto led the e-two-wheeler market with a nearly 25% share in December as its sales stood at 18,276 units.

Meanwhile, the total electric two-wheeler market fell to 73,316 units in December from 119,654 units in November.