OMCs slash price of ATF, commercial LPG cylinder

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 1.5% and also lowered the cost of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by Rs 14.5 per 19-kg cylinder.
According to the notification, in Delhi, the price of ATF was cut by Rs 1,401.37 per kilolitre (kl), or 1.5%, bringing the new price to Rs 90,455.47 per kl. This reduction follows two consecutive price hikes. On November 1, 2024, ATF prices were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3%), and again on December 1, 2024, by Rs 1,318.12 per kl (1.45%).
In Mumbai, the price of ATF has been reduced to Rs 84,511.93 per kl from Rs 85,861.02 per kl previously.
The OMCs also reduced the price of commercial LPG by Rs 14.5, bringing the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 1,804. This marks the first reduction after five consecutive monthly hikes in commercial LPG prices.
The last increase on December 1, 2024, was Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder, which followed a total hike of Rs 172.5 per cylinder over the previous five months. Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,756 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,911 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,966 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the price of cooking gas for domestic households remains unchanged at `803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.