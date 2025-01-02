OMCs slash price of ATF, commercial LPG cylinder

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 1.5% and also lowered the cost of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by Rs 14.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

According to the notification, in Delhi, the price of ATF was cut by Rs 1,401.37 per kilolitre (kl), or 1.5%, bringing the new price to Rs 90,455.47 per kl. This reduction follows two consecutive price hikes. On November 1, 2024, ATF prices were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3%), and again on December 1, 2024, by Rs 1,318.12 per kl (1.45%).